Photo 2585
One of many...
About one foot high and massed in large numbers across the paddocks. I believe it may be blue toadflax and, unfortunately, is not a native.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
12
3
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3642
photos
136
followers
101
following
708% complete
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Views
14
Comments
12
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty little flowers.
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this minimalist shot
October 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
So very many non-natives are attractive: it's how weeds make us protect them!
October 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's a lovely little wildflower. Looks nothing like our toadflax. Wonder where it came from.
October 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty… stunning
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful minimalism
October 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
An interesting shapes.
October 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@marlboromaam
Hi Mags. Apparently, there are different toadflaxs - I've only found out its name this morning. The site also showed some very showy, larger yellow toadflax plants - quite different to these. Maybe they are yours. :)
October 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Lol Suzanne - so true - I don't let Errol mow the paddock until these are finished - even though they're weeds!!! :)
October 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a pretty find.
October 30th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 30th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Beautiful and delicate
October 30th, 2024
