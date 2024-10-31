Previous
One of many... by robz
About one foot high and massed in large numbers across the paddocks. I believe it may be blue toadflax and, unfortunately, is not a native.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty little flowers.
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this minimalist shot
October 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
So very many non-natives are attractive: it's how weeds make us protect them!
October 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
It's a lovely little wildflower. Looks nothing like our toadflax. Wonder where it came from.
October 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty… stunning
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful minimalism
October 30th, 2024  
haskar ace
An interesting shapes.
October 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@marlboromaam Hi Mags. Apparently, there are different toadflaxs - I've only found out its name this morning. The site also showed some very showy, larger yellow toadflax plants - quite different to these. Maybe they are yours. :)
October 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Lol Suzanne - so true - I don't let Errol mow the paddock until these are finished - even though they're weeds!!! :)
October 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a pretty find.
October 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful and delicate
October 30th, 2024  
