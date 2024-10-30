Previous
A sad tale.. by robz
A sad tale..

So beautifully made, but found on the ground. I just hope the babies had left home before the big wind.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley
Ah I hope so too
October 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
lovely
October 29th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Nice, hope they left too!
October 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Looks a well made home.
October 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae
It could be an old one. I have one similar and I've stuck it in the branches by the front door and put a little woollen owl in it!
October 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
It does look well made, let’s hope it was an old one.
October 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
I hope so too
October 29th, 2024  
