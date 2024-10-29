Previous
We took our friends for a walk... by robz
We took our friends for a walk...

and found a new area on our block - big boulders, rough gullies and more flannel flowers...
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely wonderful photo
October 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! That's one big boulder! Great shots and collage.
October 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
And an excellent collage to present it all!
October 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How impressive!
October 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks like a great place for a walk Rob
October 28th, 2024  
