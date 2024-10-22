Previous
Looking out... by robz
Photo 2576

Looking out...

from the train..
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
705% complete



Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
October 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Excellent abstract with great color blocks
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Very artistic!
October 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Very arty, what an interesting abstract it makes.
October 21st, 2024  
John ace
A very interesting abstract photo!
October 21st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous abstract
October 21st, 2024  
