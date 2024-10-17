Sign up
Previous
Photo 2571
Sights around the city #5
The Pineapple Pub - who couldn't love a pub with such a Queensland name! And, if the Caxton Pub is the home to the NRL foot fans, this pub is the home of AFL fans...
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3628
photos
136
followers
109
following
704% complete
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Joan Robillard
ace
good capture
October 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I thought it was a station platform at first. I like the tiles.
October 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a nice looking building.
October 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking tiled wall.
October 16th, 2024
