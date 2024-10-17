Previous
Sights around the city #5 by robz
Sights around the city #5

The Pineapple Pub - who couldn't love a pub with such a Queensland name! And, if the Caxton Pub is the home to the NRL foot fans, this pub is the home of AFL fans...
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
good capture
October 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I thought it was a station platform at first. I like the tiles.
October 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a nice looking building.
October 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking tiled wall.
October 16th, 2024  
