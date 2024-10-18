Sign up
Photo 2572
Around the city #5
Inside the original section of The Pineapple Pub...
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
2
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Susan Wakely
Great lighting and window.
October 17th, 2024
Mags
Beautiful light and window!
October 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
so lovely
October 17th, 2024
*lynn
beautiful and great lighting
October 17th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Brilliant capture. The wall lights set the atmosphere and the beautiful window gives depth. Like it.
October 17th, 2024
