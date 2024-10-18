Previous
Around the city #5 by robz
Around the city #5

Inside the original section of The Pineapple Pub...
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
Great lighting and window.
October 17th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful light and window!
October 17th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
so lovely
October 17th, 2024  
*lynn
beautiful and great lighting
October 17th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Brilliant capture. The wall lights set the atmosphere and the beautiful window gives depth. Like it.
October 17th, 2024  
