Previous
Photo 2531
An evolving city...
Historically Brisbane was built from hand-hewn sandstone blocks. Now, it's modern, often slightly abstract, forms and shapes. The electric scooters are found everywhere....
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
7
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3588
photos
135
followers
110
following
693% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great juxtaposition of old and new.
September 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So interesting to see.
September 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I loved those spheres with the details formed from vegetable strainers! I hope no vegetables were harmed!!! And Brisbane has changed so much!
September 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see the historic architecture
September 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Quite the contrast of time and ages, very interesting
September 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely capture
September 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 6th, 2024
