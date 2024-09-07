Previous
An evolving city... by robz
An evolving city...

Historically Brisbane was built from hand-hewn sandstone blocks. Now, it's modern, often slightly abstract, forms and shapes. The electric scooters are found everywhere....
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Great juxtaposition of old and new.
September 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
So interesting to see.
September 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I loved those spheres with the details formed from vegetable strainers! I hope no vegetables were harmed!!! And Brisbane has changed so much!
September 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to see the historic architecture
September 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Quite the contrast of time and ages, very interesting
September 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely capture
September 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 6th, 2024  
