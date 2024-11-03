Sign up
Previous
Photo 2588
Sunset at the small dam.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3645
photos
136
followers
101
following
709% complete
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Tantalizing
November 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden glow especially when seen on a black background.
November 2nd, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely golden light against those dark tree silhouettes… nice!
November 2nd, 2024
