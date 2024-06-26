Previous
LHG_1559 Female Hummingbird enjoys the salvia by rontu
Photo 2417

LHG_1559 Female Hummingbird enjoys the salvia

I was hiding and she could not see me which enabled me to catch her as she quickly moved from bloom to bloom.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
