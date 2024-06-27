Previous
LHG_1593 This feeder is MINE by rontu
Photo 2418

LHG_1593 This feeder is MINE

I just happened to catch her directly in the center of the red glass pint feeder. Her colors look different as is was late. Bear in mind the feeder is made of red glass,No red dyes used here! only plain sugar water here.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise