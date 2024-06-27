Sign up
Previous
Photo 2418
LHG_1593 This feeder is MINE
I just happened to catch her directly in the center of the red glass pint feeder. Her colors look different as is was late. Bear in mind the feeder is made of red glass,No red dyes used here! only plain sugar water here.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
0
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2418
photos
103
followers
72
following
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
26th June 2024 6:46pm
Tags
hummingbird
