Previous
Photo 2421
LHG_1725 Young male
This young male goes back to this one limb just over his favorite feeder.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
hummingbird
KV
ace
Nice details on the bird. I’ve noticed this trend with our hummingbirds… they pick a spot to perch and watch “their” feeder and will try to run off any other hummers that approach it.
June 30th, 2024
