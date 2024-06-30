Previous
LHG_1725 Young male by rontu
LHG_1725 Young male

This young male goes back to this one limb just over his favorite feeder.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Linda Godwin

KV ace
Nice details on the bird. I’ve noticed this trend with our hummingbirds… they pick a spot to perch and watch “their” feeder and will try to run off any other hummers that approach it.
June 30th, 2024  
