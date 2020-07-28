Previous
Across the fields by rosiekind
Across the fields

As the sun was shining (well it was some of the time!), I decided that I would go for a walk down to the lock in the village. I always used to walk down there a lot and go through the fields. The last time I walked through the fields I met a man coming towards me and jokingly said to him "you can't read the sign either" because it says no public right of way. What I didn't realise was, he was one of the owners but we laughed about it and he said that he didn't mind because I was only taking photos. Today, I also ignored the signs and walked through the fields and I took my 80-400mm lens with me and was glad that I did. Usually with my prime lens I don't have a chance for landscape type photos and although the lens is heavy and bulky, I really enjoyed having it on the camera so I think I shall use it a bit more often.

Thank you for getting both my baby robin and goldfinch photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
28th July 2020

Rosie Kind

