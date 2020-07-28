Across the fields

As the sun was shining (well it was some of the time!), I decided that I would go for a walk down to the lock in the village. I always used to walk down there a lot and go through the fields. The last time I walked through the fields I met a man coming towards me and jokingly said to him "you can't read the sign either" because it says no public right of way. What I didn't realise was, he was one of the owners but we laughed about it and he said that he didn't mind because I was only taking photos. Today, I also ignored the signs and walked through the fields and I took my 80-400mm lens with me and was glad that I did. Usually with my prime lens I don't have a chance for landscape type photos and although the lens is heavy and bulky, I really enjoyed having it on the camera so I think I shall use it a bit more often.



Thank you for getting both my baby robin and goldfinch photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.