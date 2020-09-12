Little bird

The little wren had lost his way

We found him in the house today

He fluttered round down to the ground

Before he flew away





Not a very good photo but it had to be taken in quite a hurry. The little wren flew away and wasn't too harmed by his fright. I just had to write a poem to accompany this poor picture but I'm glad he managed to get out safely. Bas was in his cage but he didn't seem bothered by the fuss and it was over so quickly.



Thank you for getting yesterday's wagtails with the horse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.