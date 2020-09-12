Previous
Little bird by rosiekind
Photo 3224

Little bird

The little wren had lost his way
We found him in the house today
He fluttered round down to the ground
Before he flew away


Not a very good photo but it had to be taken in quite a hurry. The little wren flew away and wasn't too harmed by his fright. I just had to write a poem to accompany this poor picture but I'm glad he managed to get out safely. Bas was in his cage but he didn't seem bothered by the fuss and it was over so quickly.

Thank you for getting yesterday's wagtails with the horse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

Lesley ace
Ah how sweet. Well done for capturing him at all!
September 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah ! how sweet - glad he found his way out again !
September 12th, 2020  
