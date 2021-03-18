Previous
Bad hair day by rosiekind
Photo 3411

Bad hair day

Actually I think the little dunnock was having a shake when I took this. Another little brown bird has been seen going in and out of the nest box on the back garage. It's an open box that usually the robin likes but a little wren has been taking leaves in and out. I thought I would give him/her a hand so I put some nesting wool on the ground below the conifer tree where it was dry but I think I may have scared her. I certainly hope not!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Lin ace
What a cutie!
March 18th, 2021  
