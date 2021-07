Run rabbit run

This is a filler as I have been baking again and haven't been out with my camera. This time I made more Hungarian Chocolate biscuits - a recipe given to me by a friend. The last ones I made went far too quickly so I shall just have to ration them although friends in Biggleswade would like a taste!



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.