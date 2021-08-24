Previous
Look who I saw this morning by rosiekind
Photo 3570

Look who I saw this morning

I went up to RSPB Sandy this morning and I knew that there would be lots of families with children so I decided to take a walk along the bridle path. I was so pleased that I did because I saw this lovely wren and he was eating blackberries. It was so lovely to see him and get some photos and I really didn't know which one to choose to post on here but decided to post the first one that I took.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Rosie Kind

