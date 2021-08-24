Look who I saw this morning

I went up to RSPB Sandy this morning and I knew that there would be lots of families with children so I decided to take a walk along the bridle path. I was so pleased that I did because I saw this lovely wren and he was eating blackberries. It was so lovely to see him and get some photos and I really didn't know which one to choose to post on here but decided to post the first one that I took.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.