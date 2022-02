Male house sparrow

Another underrated little bird in my opinion, this sparrow posed nicely for me. I have had a busy day today which is the reason I am posting later than usual. I took this photo down the other end of the road because, for some reason, they don’t come up my end of the road. I keep telling them that I have some lovely food for them if they visit my garden but it seems to fall on deaf ears



