Photo 3754
Windswept blue tit
It's still windy and very cold today and this little blue tit was hanging on for dear life. I saw him down the cycle track this afternoon.
Thank you for getting yesterday's sparrow on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th February 2022 2:50pm
Tags
bird
,
windswept
,
blue-tit
,
cycle-track
