He liked the flowers

And I liked them too. I thought they made a nice background for the blackbird. I saw him up at RSPB HQ in Sandy where I decided to go for a walk today. The wind is less than it was but it's soooo cold! Despite wrapping up warm, I was glad to get back into the car and there were a lot of trees that had come down over the past few days.



