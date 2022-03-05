Sign up
Photo 3763
Caught in the bath
This was actually taken yesterday but I thought I would post it anyway. The blackbirds seem to enjoy a bath right outside my kitchen window.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th March 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
blackbird
