Previous
Next
A buzzard for today by rosiekind
Photo 3780

A buzzard for today

A long walk along Wood Lane resulted in me seeing the buzzard flying by. He didn't give me much opportunity to get any photos so I was pleased to get this one.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated..
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1035% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise