Dear little dove by rosiekind
Dear little dove

I sat outside in the sunshine for a short while and saw this little dove. They are not stupid as he/she was underneath one of the feeders where the birds tend to drop bits of sunflower hearts.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's dunnock on PP. It is always very much appreciated
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Rosie Kind

Rosie Kind
