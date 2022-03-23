Sign up
Photo 3781
Dear little dove
I sat outside in the sunshine for a short while and saw this little dove. They are not stupid as he/she was underneath one of the feeders where the birds tend to drop bits of sunflower hearts.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's dunnock on PP. It is always very much appreciated
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
