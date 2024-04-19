Enjoying the mealworms

I wondered if this was the starling that I saved from the sparrowhawk this morning. The poor little starling was being attacked in the garden and fortunately I was outside as I had been planting runner bean seeds in the greenhouse. It was terrible to see the poor little bird under the claws of the sparrowhawk but I managed to frighten it away and it dropped the starling. Thankfully the bird will be OK after his terrible fright. I try to live up to my name and be kind to all the birds in my garden.



Thank you for getting yesterday's geese on the PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.