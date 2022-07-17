Previous
Next
Roses by rosiekind
Photo 3897

Roses

I'm afraid I will not be posting anything very much this week due to the hot weather. I can't really cope with it so I shall sit in my garden in the shade and read my kindle. The story I am reading is absolutely gripping and it's the second one I have read about the Nazi occupation in France during World War 2. I can't help thinking about the poor people in Ukraine who are undergoing much the same thing having their country destroyed and their ordinary people. War is so ridiculous and I can't wait for Putin to get his comeuppance!

Thank you for looking at my photos and apologies for not doing very much at the moment.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1067% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise