Roses

I'm afraid I will not be posting anything very much this week due to the hot weather. I can't really cope with it so I shall sit in my garden in the shade and read my kindle. The story I am reading is absolutely gripping and it's the second one I have read about the Nazi occupation in France during World War 2. I can't help thinking about the poor people in Ukraine who are undergoing much the same thing having their country destroyed and their ordinary people. War is so ridiculous and I can't wait for Putin to get his comeuppance!



Thank you for looking at my photos and apologies for not doing very much at the moment.