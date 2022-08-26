Previous
Dining out by rosiekind
Photo 3937

Dining out

The blue tits and their friends the great tits, long tailed tits and coal tits have all been feeding in my garden today which I am really pleased about.

I have been for a walk along Wood Lane but I didn't really see anything although I heard plenty of birds singing but it was nice to have a walk.

Thank you for getting yesterday's red panda on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
