Photo 3937
Dining out
The blue tits and their friends the great tits, long tailed tits and coal tits have all been feeding in my garden today which I am really pleased about.
I have been for a walk along Wood Lane but I didn't really see anything although I heard plenty of birds singing but it was nice to have a walk.
Thank you for getting yesterday's red panda on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
NIKON D7200
21st August 2022 10:24am
Tags
birds
garden
feeder
blue-tits
