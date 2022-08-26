Dining out

The blue tits and their friends the great tits, long tailed tits and coal tits have all been feeding in my garden today which I am really pleased about.



I have been for a walk along Wood Lane but I didn't really see anything although I heard plenty of birds singing but it was nice to have a walk.



Thank you for getting yesterday's red panda on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.