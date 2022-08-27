Previous
Next
Hibiscus by rosiekind
Photo 3938

Hibiscus

I have just realised that I haven’t posted anything for today so I had a quick look on my iPad and found this. The hibiscus continues to flower and looks so pretty outside the front door.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s bee on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1078% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise