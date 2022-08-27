Sign up
Photo 3938
Hibiscus
I have just realised that I haven’t posted anything for today so I had a quick look on my iPad and found this. The hibiscus continues to flower and looks so pretty outside the front door.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s bee on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
hibiscus
