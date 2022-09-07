The camera is a good tracker

I didn't have time to change any settings when this buzzard took off but the camera didn't let me down at all. I have lots of photos of him that are in focus and also focusing on his eye as per the settings. I'm really pleased with it now that I have got used to it. I also think my 500mm prime lens had something to do with it as the camera didn't have to hunt at all.



I walked all the way up past Hill Farm today and I haven't walked that far for ages so although I did get a quick shower on the way back it was nice to have a good walk.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.