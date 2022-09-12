Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3954
Focus on the eye
I am pleased that I have finally mastered the art of birds in flight using my new camera with 500mm lens and also glad that it has focused on the eye. You have to view this large to see it though.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
3
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9700
photos
198
followers
55
following
1083% complete
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3233
3951
3234
3952
3953
2084
3235
3954
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th September 2022 11:29am
buzzard
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb Rosie , love the glint in the eye ! fav
September 12th, 2022
Louise & Ken
You have mastered what I still aspire to, Rosie! A well-deserved Fave!
September 12th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
So graceful and the eye is nice Fav.
September 12th, 2022
