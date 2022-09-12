Previous
Focus on the eye by rosiekind
Photo 3954

Focus on the eye

I am pleased that I have finally mastered the art of birds in flight using my new camera with 500mm lens and also glad that it has focused on the eye. You have to view this large to see it though.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th September 2022

Rosie Kind

Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb Rosie , love the glint in the eye ! fav
September 12th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
You have mastered what I still aspire to, Rosie! A well-deserved Fave!
September 12th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
So graceful and the eye is nice Fav.
September 12th, 2022  
