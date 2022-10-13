Sign up
Photo 3984
Red kite flying high
I saw 5 red kites when I went to see my friend Sarah today and we had a walk around the area where she lives. Such amazing birds and I was pleased that I had my camera with me to get some photos.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9747
photos
194
followers
55
following
1091% complete
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th October 2022 11:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
newton-leys
