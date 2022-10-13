Previous
Next
Red kite flying high by rosiekind
Photo 3984

Red kite flying high

I saw 5 red kites when I went to see my friend Sarah today and we had a walk around the area where she lives. Such amazing birds and I was pleased that I had my camera with me to get some photos.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise