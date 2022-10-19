what are you looking for?

I thought I would post a shot from my trail camera. Mr Fox is a regular visitor to my garden and I purposely leave scraps out for him. As you can see he called at just after 3 am the other day. I have loads of videos of him too. I am happy for him to come for a meal although I know that some people don't welcome foxes into their garden, especially those with hens.



It is 30 years to the day since my wonderful father dropped down dead in my garden and it was terrible at the time but I am glad that he was doing what he wanted until the moment he died. It took me a long time to get over it and I had only just moved into my house after splitting up with my ex husband. Dad had heart disease which is not surprising as 3 out of 4 grandparents had heart disease and it's obviously where I have inherited it from. Both of my parents had heart attacks and I am just thankful that I am still here to remember them.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.