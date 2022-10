Just a small crop

This little blue tit posed so nicely for me on a stick that I have planted in my vegetable patch which is near the feeders. He was waiting his turn to have a tuck in. I haven't been far today as my walk yesterday must have irritated my poorly knee which is now complaining. It's so frustrating!



Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.