Sitting on the fence

I walked all the way up to Hill Farm this morning and I was rewarded by seeing this male stonechat. He was a long way away so this is heavily cropped but I was just pleased to see him. It's ages since I have walked so far after having had Covid so I was pleased to have made it all the way. A lovely sunny morning too.



Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.