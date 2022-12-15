Sign up
Photo 4047
A cold and frosty morning
A quick walk around the lake with my favourite dog Zac. It is still very frosty and thankfully the main roads are well gritted.
Thank you for getting all of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
newton-leys
frosty-scene
Margaret Brown
ace
That looks very chilly, lovely capture
December 15th, 2022
