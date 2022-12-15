Previous
Next
A cold and frosty morning by rosiekind
Photo 4047

A cold and frosty morning

A quick walk around the lake with my favourite dog Zac. It is still very frosty and thankfully the main roads are well gritted.

Thank you for getting all of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
That looks very chilly, lovely capture
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise