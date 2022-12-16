Previous
Next
Lovely thrush by rosiekind
Photo 4048

Lovely thrush

Well today I am posting two brown birds but they are very different but are really welcome in my garden, The snow is still with us and I shall be glad when it has gone.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise