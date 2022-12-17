Sign up
Photo 4049
Even the wagtail stopped by for a drink
I had just defrosted the bird baths and this little fellow appeared. He was obviously in need of a drink. It's so important for birds to have water as they need it to keep their bowels moving.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9860
photos
191
followers
54
following
1109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th December 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pied-wagtail
,
bird-bath
