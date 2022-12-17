Previous
Even the wagtail stopped by for a drink by rosiekind
Even the wagtail stopped by for a drink

I had just defrosted the bird baths and this little fellow appeared. He was obviously in need of a drink. It's so important for birds to have water as they need it to keep their bowels moving.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
