Previous
Next
Two for the price of one by rosiekind
Photo 4050

Two for the price of one

I didn't realise when I took this that not only was the thrush in the frame but also a little dunnock so I thought I would post this today. Mrs Thrush seems to be a regular visitor as I see her every day now. After I took this I went out and scattered more sultanas and suet pellets as I know that she doesn't seem to like visiting the bird table. I don't think she likes battling with the noisy starlings!

Thank you for getting yesterday's pied wagtail and great spotted woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise