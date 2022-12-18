Two for the price of one

I didn't realise when I took this that not only was the thrush in the frame but also a little dunnock so I thought I would post this today. Mrs Thrush seems to be a regular visitor as I see her every day now. After I took this I went out and scattered more sultanas and suet pellets as I know that she doesn't seem to like visiting the bird table. I don't think she likes battling with the noisy starlings!



Thank you for getting yesterday's pied wagtail and great spotted woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.