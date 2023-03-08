Bas

This is Bas our lovely umbrella cockatoo. He’s such a lovely boy and he comes to bed every morning and snuggles under the covers. This morning he spent nearly an hour inside the bed. I suspect he stayed longer because it’s so cold and it has been snowing on and off all day. The kitchen/diner in our house is the warmest place so we have his outdoor cage in the kitchen. It’s not quite as big as the cage he has in the conservatory but he doesn’t mind because I have him out to play.



