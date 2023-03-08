Previous
Bas by rosiekind
Photo 4130

Bas

This is Bas our lovely umbrella cockatoo. He’s such a lovely boy and he comes to bed every morning and snuggles under the covers. This morning he spent nearly an hour inside the bed. I suspect he stayed longer because it’s so cold and it has been snowing on and off all day. The kitchen/diner in our house is the warmest place so we have his outdoor cage in the kitchen. It’s not quite as big as the cage he has in the conservatory but he doesn’t mind because I have him out to play.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th March 2023

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
eDorre ace
What a cutie!
March 8th, 2023  
Taffy ace
He has such a big personality - I never think of birds in that way.
March 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Hello cutie
March 8th, 2023  
