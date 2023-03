A rather soggy bird

This long tailed tit looked rather soggy but it has been snowing that has now turned to rain so I am not surprised. I went out early to feed the birds and make sure all the feeders were topped up. I feel so sorry for them out in the cold and my fingers were frozen when I got back inside.



