Previous
Next
Hello Bobbie by rosiekind
Photo 4132

Hello Bobbie

The weather has been very changeable and we woke up to snow this morning and a white garden. However, then the sun came out and the snow disappeared. The birds are all about in the garden and I have had to put food in different places as the bird table roof is damaged and the table is soaking wet. It just needs another piece of wood across the top to protect it.

Thank you for getting both photos of the long tailed tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise