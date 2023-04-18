Previous
In the corn field by rosiekind
Photo 4171

In the corn field

Because of various health problems I haven't been walking along Wood Lane but today I decided to drive up to Hill Farm to see whether there were any stonechats. Alas, there wasn't one to be seen but on the way back I stopped the car when I saw this beautiful pheasant standing in the corn field and he was right near the road. There seems to be more of them about at the moment but I expect that's because it's breeding season.

Thank you for getting my photo of Burnham Overy Staithe on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th April 2023

Rosie Kind

