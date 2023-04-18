In the corn field

Because of various health problems I haven't been walking along Wood Lane but today I decided to drive up to Hill Farm to see whether there were any stonechats. Alas, there wasn't one to be seen but on the way back I stopped the car when I saw this beautiful pheasant standing in the corn field and he was right near the road. There seems to be more of them about at the moment but I expect that's because it's breeding season.



