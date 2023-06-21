Previous
A lovely heron by rosiekind
Photo 4235

A lovely heron

I saw this heron up at RSPB in the gardens there this morning. I think he was fishing in the pond but I didn't see him catch anything.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Rosie Kind

Corinne C ace
Fabulous
June 21st, 2023  
