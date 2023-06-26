Previous
Look who I saw today by rosiekind
Photo 4240

Look who I saw today

I actually saw 3 swallows and I think that they were youngsters as they sat on the telegraph wire posing for me. The parents never stop flying and eat on the wing.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
