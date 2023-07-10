Sign up
Photo 4254
One of our dahlias
We keep buying dahlias at B&Q because you get 3 for £10 so they they're good value. We have bought a dozen now and they have really made the rockery look good.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is really very much appreciated.
10th July 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th July 2023 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
