One of our dahlias by rosiekind
Photo 4254

One of our dahlias

We keep buying dahlias at B&Q because you get 3 for £10 so they they're good value. We have bought a dozen now and they have really made the rockery look good.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is really very much appreciated.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
