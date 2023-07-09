Previous
Mrs Chaffinch today by rosiekind
Photo 4253

Mrs Chaffinch today

I saw her along Wood Lane. It was lovely to have a walk today and the weather was really nice as there was a cool breeze.

Thank you for getting yesterday's squirrels on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Taffy ace
Beautiful bird in context.
July 9th, 2023  
