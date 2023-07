Good squirrel bad squirrel

Having been woken up at 04.30 today and the rain and storms coming and going, I haven't been out for a walk but just took some photos of the squirrels in the garden. The good boy is eating out of his nut box but the bad boy was running over to the bird table where he decided to help himself to the bird food. Naughty boy!



