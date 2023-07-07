Previous
A walk along Wood Lane by rosiekind
Photo 4251

A walk along Wood Lane

I didn't walk far today because it is so hot but it was nice to go a little way along Wood Lane which is where I saw the whitethroat yesterday.

Thank you for getting the whitethroat on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

