Previous
Photo 4250
I wonder what he was saying
There are a lot of whitethroat along the lane this year so I was pleased to get a photo of this little fellow. I haven't been along Wood Lane for a while so I am glad that I made the effort.
The weather is getting warmer and the sun has shone a bit more today so it was nice to get out.
Thank you for getting yesterday's rescue horse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10205
photos
172
followers
52
following
1164% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th July 2023 1:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
whitethroat
wood-lane
Peter
ace
Well captured and great timing Rosie:)
July 6th, 2023
