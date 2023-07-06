I wonder what he was saying

There are a lot of whitethroat along the lane this year so I was pleased to get a photo of this little fellow. I haven't been along Wood Lane for a while so I am glad that I made the effort.



The weather is getting warmer and the sun has shone a bit more today so it was nice to get out.



Thank you for getting yesterday's rescue horse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.