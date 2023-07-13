Sign up
Previous
Photo 4257
Dahlias in my garden
The dahlias are really looking beautiful so I thought I would post a collage of some of them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's collage of butterflies on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10215
photos
169
followers
52
following
1166% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
13th July 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
dahlias
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful variety of blooms Rosie
July 13th, 2023
