Photo 4259
A youngster
I looked out of the conservatory window and saw this young pigeon on the lawn. He/she's very fluffy and she was just sitting on the lawn preening.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th July 2023 10:56am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
young-pigeon
