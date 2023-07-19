Sign up
Previous
Photo 4263
RK2_9541 Red kite
This is a photo I took quite a long while ago (in fact 7 years ago) but I haven't been out with my camera so thought I would post it anyway. It is probably one of my favourite photos of a red kite.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th November 2016 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
