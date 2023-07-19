Previous
RK2_9541 Red kite by rosiekind
RK2_9541 Red kite

This is a photo I took quite a long while ago (in fact 7 years ago) but I haven't been out with my camera so thought I would post it anyway. It is probably one of my favourite photos of a red kite.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 19th, 2023  
